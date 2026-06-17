Munster set to sign Australian playmaker Will Harrison

MUNSTER ARE SET to sign Australian playmaker Will Harrison ahead of next season.

26-year-old Harrison, who is not Irish-qualified, can play at out-half or fullback.

The former Waratahs man has spent the last two seasons in Japan with the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, but The 42 understands he is now set for a move to Munster.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan and general manager Ian Costello have been scouring the market for an out-half who can also offer playmaking skills from the number 15 shirt, as well as providing potential cover at inside centre.

They appear to have landed their man in Harrison, who played for the Australia U20s against Ireland at the 2019 Junior World Championship. Munster’s Craig Casey, John Hodnett, Josh Wycherley, and Michael Milne all played for Ireland that day in Argentina.

Harrison was the starting out-half for the Australia U20s as they were narrowly beaten by France in that year’s final.

Even before then, Harrison had become the youngest player to sign a professional contract with the Waratahs, as well as captaining the Australian Schoolboys.

A product of the famous Randwick club in his native Sydney, Harrison was seen as a major future star in Aussie rugby. He kicked on with the Waratahs in 2020 as he made a big breakthrough at out-half in Super Rugby at the age of just 21.

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That led to Harrison being named in Dave Rennie’s first Wallabies squad in late 2020, although he wasn’t capped in that campaign.

Harrison’s progress was then severely hampered, with back-to-back serious knee injuries meaning he spent almost two full years on the sidelines.

While he eventually returned to the Waratahs’ number 10 shirt after that agonising time out of the game, his upward trajectory in Australian rugby had been halted.

Harrison, who is a strong left-footed kicker, moved to Japan in late 2024 and has spent the last two seasons playing in the second division with Kintetsu.

The Australian mostly featured at out-half in his first season in Japan, competing with Quade Cooper, but the arrival of Springboks playmaker Manie Libbok meant that Harrison was either at fullback or in a bench role for Kintetsu this season.

Harrison is a non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] player, but Munster had space for signings in this regard after the confirmed exits of Springboks lock Jean Kleyn and South African wing Thaakir Abrahams this summer.

Ireland international Jack Crowley is Munster’s key man at out-half and has been backed up by JJ Hanrahan this season. Tony Butler was third-choice in the position but is expected to leave this summer.

Harrison scoring a try for the Waratahs. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There are high hopes within Munster about 20-year-old academy out-half Tom Wood, who made his first two senior appearances for the province this season in the URC.

Wood impressed for the Ireland U20s as they won the Triple Crown this year, and he will be a big part of their effort at the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia.

As Munster continue to develop Wood and other young prospects like his fellow Ireland U20 international Charlie O’Shea, Harrison is seen as a player who can provide the province with another strong senior option at out-half.

With those young prospects in mind, it’s not thought that Harrison’s contract with Munster will be a long-term deal.

It’s understood that Harrison is also seen as a strong option to start games at fullback, where Mike Haley has been the first-choice for the past seven seasons.

During his time in charge of the Chiefs in New Zealand, McMillan often used a second playmaker in the number 15 shirt, with All Blacks out-half Damian McKenzie even lining out there at times or moving there during games.

As with the other Irish provinces, Munster’s have been tasked by the IRFU with bringing down the number of players in their senior squad, meaning that versatility will be more valuable than ever.

Munster have been assessing various backline options and made an approach for Leinster out-half Caspar Gabriel, although he opted to stay with the eastern province into next season.

But Munster now appear to have completed their search with the signing of Harrison ahead of next season.

Munster have already officially confirmed the additions of Springboks hooker Marnus van der Merwe and Ireland-capped tighthead prop Jack Aungier this summer.

It’s thought that there may be another signing in the front row still to be confirmed ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.