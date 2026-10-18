Exciting O'Shea and Munster's young guns have their say

IT CERTAINLY HELPED Munster’s cause that they had some experience to call on from the bench at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

36-year-old Kieran Brookes came on for his latest impressive appearance after 58 minutes of strong work from starting tighthead prop Jack Aungier.

Fineen Wycherley scored a try shortly after coming off the Munster bench, while Gavin Coombes and Jack Donoghue brought know-how as back row replacements, and JJ Hanrahan was sent on for the final quarter to help see out the win.

Senior players like Tadhg Beirne and Alex Nankivell were key in the starting XV too, yet there’s no doubt that some of the most thrilling moments of the night for the home fans in Cork were delivered by the fresher-faced Munster players.

20-year-old Charlie O’Shea made his Champions Cup debut at out-half and added to his growing reputation as a game-breaker.

The sheer acceleration he showed for his first-half break sent a frisson of excitement coursing around the Páirc, and O’Shea followed it up with a delightful long pass to Nankivell while on the move.

O’Shea’s cross-kick at the end of that play didn’t come off, yet the intent he brought with his attacking kicking underlined that he is not a player who fears having a go.

Witness his clever chip in behind Racing’s defence earlier in the first half, forcing Joey Manu to carry the ball over his own try line. Brian Gleeson scored a cracking try off the resulting five-metre scrum.

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Munster position O’Shea in the backfield when defending from lineouts, meaning he’s not exposed to as many frontline tackles, but O’Shea isn’t shy about getting stuck into contact. He was their joint top ball-carrier against Racing with 15.

O’Shea has plenty to learn, of course, but he appears to be unfazed by the challenges head coach Clayton McMillan is presenting him with early on this season.

Seán Edogbo had some strong involvements. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

22-year-old blindside flanker Seán Edogbo was the other Champions Cup debutant in Munster’s starting XV and he grew into the game strongly. The Cobh man provided a pair of punchy carries in the build-up to Beirne’s try, which was an excellent team score.

Edogbo’s intent to get stuck into everything was noticeable and though some moments got away from him, this was a promising first outing in the top competition.

With his older brother, Edwin, nearing a return from injury, it will be exciting to see the Edogbo lads working in tandem again soon.

23-year-old wing Shay McCarthy made his second Champions Cup start for Munster and scored a cracking try in the first half. The ball found its way to him unexpectedly, but the Limerick man didn’t hesitate for a split second in backing himself.

The initial turn of pace and evasion were important, but the dominant way McCarthy bounced off last defender Antoine Gibert stood out too.

McCarthy is not one to shy away from physical confrontation, yet it was also welcome to see him open up and show his speed for that score.

The aforementioned Gleeson is still 22, but he looks ready to nail down a spot as a first-choice player for Munster, despite Coombes only being 28.

Gleeson is clearly in good form and one suspects he’d love to keep rolling in the number eight jersey. The Irish coaching staff are interested in Gleeson’s development too, given his sheer power and size.

As well as taking his five-metre scrum try emphatically, showing acceleration and explosive power, there were some nice touches on the ball from Gleeson.

His frustration at missing a tackle on Wilfried Hulleu for one of Racing’s tries was clear. Learning to nail moment after moment after moment is always the challenge for younger players, but Gleeson has the goods to get this stuff right.

Ben O'Connor is upended by Racing's Arthur Roche. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

22-year-old fullback Ben O’Connor had his own frustrations at times, as Munster struggled to get a grip on the aerial contests, but he had plenty of impressive moments in this game too.

O’Connor has become increasingly imposing in contact, using his explosiveness to win collisions when the only route is a direct one, yet he has the pace and footwork to evade defenders too. Most importantly, the fullback continues to hone his rugby instincts.

There were two other Champions Cup debuts off the bench for Munster, but hooker Max Clein and scrum-half Ben O’Donovan only got a minute to mark that milestone.

All in all, this was a happy outing for the younger guns in the Munster side.