Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer in 'very critical condition' following fall

SWISS CYCLIST MURIEL Furrer is in a “very critical condition” following a heavy fall during the women’s junior road race at the road and para-cycling World Championships in Zurich.

A statement from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said Furrer fell heavily today “for reasons still to be determined”.

It added: “Muriel Furrer was taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter. She suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition.

“Extremely concerned by the situation, the UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 local organising committee are closely monitoring developments and will communicate as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing.”