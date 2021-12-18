Naas power to victory in extra-time to reach first ever Leinster football final

Sean Cullen and Naas are heading to the Leinster final.

Naas 2-15

Shelmaliers 1-13

NAAS RODE THEIR luck against Shelmaliers before sealing a place in the Leinster final for the first time in their history.

Naas now have sides in Leinster finals in early January with the club’s hurlers involved in the provincial intermediate decider.

The manager-less outfit became the first Kildare side to reach the provincial final since Moorefield in 2017 as they prevailed in extra-time after an enjoyable encounter at Croke Park.

Eamonn Callaghan forced an extra 20 minutes with a converted free from the final kick of the 60 minutes and Naas powered to victory in extra-time.

Callaghan brought his tally to six with a brace and Dermot Hanifin crashed in a late goal to seal their victory.

Shelmaliers led by four heading into the final 10 minutes of normal time before sharpshooter Darragh Kirwan scored a fine goal to breathe life into their challenge.

The Wexford side were seeking to become the first club from the county to reach the Leinster final and they will rue the final few moments of normal time when they look back on this game.

They committed a needless foul on the edge of the D in the final play of the game which handed Naas a lifeline. Shelmaliers were the better side over the 60 minutes but faded in extra-time when Naas’s superior fitness levels showed.

Naas started on fire, moving two points in front inside the opening minute. But Shelamliers quickly began to control the proceedings and when Conor Hearne burst past his man and fed Eoghan Nolan for a palmed finish, they led by three.

The Wexford champions might have added a second goal when Aaron Murphy used a backdoor cut to escape the Naas cover, but Jack Rodgers saved well from close range.

Naas were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes when Conor McCarthy was black carded for a deliberate trip. But points from former Kildare star Eamonn Callaghan and Sean Cullen left them 1-4 to 0-5 behind when McCarthy returned to the fray.

Paddy McDermott had a fine game for the winners. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Kildare hurler Brian Byrne broke forward to reduce the gap to a single point. Shelmaliers wing-back Glen Malone slotted two frees to leave his side 1-6 to 0-6 ahead at the interval.

Conor Hearne and the lively Paul McDermott added scores for Shelmaliers, but Callaghan, Kirwan and Brian Kane kept the Kildare side in touch.

Glen Malone added a pair of frees as Shelmaliers stretched four clear with 10 minutes to play. Naas desperately pressed for a goal to haul themselves back into the contest and Kirwan delivered a glorious left footed strike after an assist from Callaghan.

Naas lost Brian Stynes to a straight red for striking shortly after, leaving the game beautifully poised with five minutes to play.

With the game on the line Simon Donohue went for a shot himself with a man free outside. His half-blocked effort went short and Naas broke with Paddy McDermott winning a free for Callaghan to level the contest.

Shelmaliers kept their composure and worked a really good score from the next play as Jody Donoghue found Eoghan Nolan who split the posts.

Brian Malone was black carded for a pull down as Shelmaliers looked to prevent a counter-attack in the final moments. They were on the verge of victory when Donohue over-committed in a tackle on Brian Kane as Naas chased a last minute equaliser.

Callaghan slotted the pressure free to force extra-time.

Naas were restored to 15 players for the extra two periods, while Shelmaliers played almost the entire first period with 14 after Brian Malone’s black.

After scores from Callaghan (two) and Malone put Naas three ahead, Shelmaliers hit back through James Cash and Brian Malone to force a nervy final few minutes. Then Hanifin struck his goal and the excellent Paddy McDermott fisted a point to put the icing on the cake.

Naas march on to the final where they’ll play the winners of the Kilmacud Crokes-Portarlington semi-final.

Scorers for Naas: Eamonn Callaghan 0-6 (0-4f), Darragh Kirwan 1-2, Dermot Hanifin 1-0, Luke Griffin and Brian Byrne 0-2 each, Brian Kan, Paddy McDermott and Sean Cullen 0-1 each.

Scorers for Shelmaliers: Glen Malone 0-5 (0-5f), Eoghan Nolan 1-1, Aaron Murphy and Conor Hearne 0-2 each, James Cash, Brian Malone and Jody Donohue 0-1 each.

Shelmaliers

1. Craig McCabe

4. Graham Staples, 17. Andre O’Brien, 3. James Cash

8. Glen Malone, 7. Simon Donohue, 23. Ross Banville

9. Aidan Cash, 10. Sean Keane Carroll

11. Aaron Murray, 6. Brian Malone, 12. Jody Donohue

22. Eoghan Nolan, 15. Conor Hearne, 14. Padraig O’Leary

Subs

6. Mark Power for Cash (43)

24. Eoin Doyle for O’Leary (49)

13. Kyle Roche for Power (60+3)

20. Corey Lawlor for Murphy (67)

14. Padraig O’Leary for Nolan (79)

Naas

1. Jack Rodgers

22. Conor McCarthy, 3. Pat Sullivan, 8. Eoin Doyle

5. Tom Browne , 6. Brian Byrne, 7. Paddy McDermott

14. James Burke, 10. Shane Bergin

17. Sean Cullen, 11. Eamonn Callaghan, 2. Brian Kane

13. Darragh Kirwan, 15. Paul McDermott, 24. Luke Griffin

Subs

4. Brian Stynes for Browne (29, temporary sub)

9. Jack Cleary for Bergin (HT)

27. Cathal Daly for Cullen (37)

20. Dermot Hanifin for Griffin (42)

18. Colm Joyce for McDermott (48)

23. Jack McKevitt for Sullivan (57)

26. Ailin McDermott as 15th man (start of ET)

17. Cullen for Joyce (80)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois