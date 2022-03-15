Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

Nadal reaches last 16 at Indian Wells as Medvedev crashes out

The 35-year-old Spaniard has won all 17 of his matches in 2022.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 406 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5711394
Rafael Nadal beat Britain's Dan Evans.
Rafael Nadal beat Britain's Dan Evans.
Rafael Nadal beat Britain's Dan Evans.

RAFAEL NADAL EXTENDED his winning run to 17 matches by beating Britain’s Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells.

Nadal, who hit back from 5-2 down in the deciding set against USA’s Sebastian Korda in the previous round, won 7-5 6-3 against the British number two.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has won all 17 of his matches in 2022, beating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a record 21st grand slam title before beating British number one Cameron Norrie to win the Mexican Open.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said: “I started playing better and better and think I finished the match well, so that’s important for the confidence and playing a tough opponent like Dan.

“It’s a good victory for me, so I’m very happy to beat Dan in the third round and happy to be here.

“The match in the beginning was difficult. He put me under some pressure combining his great slice backhand and the bounce has been quite low.

“It was not easy in the windy conditions here to put him in a tough position, but I hit a couple of passing shots in some important moments.”

Evans lacked no confidence in the opening set and made an impressive start, breaking the Spaniard in the third game to lead 3-1 and 4-2.

Nadal broke back in the eighth game to level it up at 4-4 and then saved a break point at 5-5 before eventually holding serve to lead 6-5.

Evans’ failure to take advantage in the previous game appeared to take its toll as he quickly fell 0-40 down on his serve and although the Brit saved one set point, Nadal sealed the second decisive break on the next point to take the set 7-5.

Nadal sensed his chance to build on his advantage and reeled off his fifth game in a row to lead 3-0 in the second set.

Evans stopped the rot to hold serve in the fourth game and pushed Nadal hard in the fifth game, earning a break point before the Spaniard held to lead 4-1.

The British number two showed plenty of spirit to hold serve twice more to make it 5-3, but Nadal raced through his next service game, setting up match point with a brilliant backhand down the line and sealing victory with a forehand winner.

Medvedev was beaten in three sets by inspired French veteran Gael Monfils and the Russian will relinquish his world number one status as a result.

Medvedev will hand back top spot in the rankings to Novak Djokovic next Monday after slipping to a 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Medvedev appeared in control after winning the last 11 points of the first set, but 35-year-old Monfils stepped up a gear and produced a thrilling display of carefree hitting in the final two sets to win in just over two hours.

Monfils will play Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 after the Spanish teenager thrashed countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-0.

Women’s sixth seed Maria Sakkari won through to the last 16 with a 6-3 6-0 win against Petra Kvitova, while fourth seed Anett Kontaveit lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 5-7 6-7 (5).

Meanwhile, Norrie made it through the third round with a three set win over Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-3 6-1.

Norrie will face world number 43 Jenson Brooksby in the round of 16. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie