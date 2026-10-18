Late drama as St Eunan's win Donegal senior title after dethroning Naomh Conaill

St Eunan’s 1-16

Naomh Conaill 1-15

Alan Foley reports from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

ST EUNAN’S HAVE won the Donegal senior football championship after dethroning Naomh Conaill with a late winner.

The 2024 champions were 0-9 to 0-7 in front at half-time with both sides scoring goals in the second half. Ethan O’Donnell struck a major for Naomh Conaill in the 38th minute, before St Eunan’s responded with a goal through James Kelly shortly after.

Naomh Conaill were two points clear with time almost up, but Donegal forward Ciarán Moore scored the decisive point in injury time as St Eunan’s prevailed.

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MOORE WINS THE DONEGAL SFC TITLE FOR EUNANS 🔥🤯 Ciaran Moore wins the Donegal Senior Football Championship title for @StEunansGAA with the last play of the game deep into stoppage time 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/ZOZ5YSmLfP Brought to you in association with Emerald Hygiene Stores @officialdonegal — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 18, 2026

More to follow…

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