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Conor O'Donnell on the ball for St. Eunan's. ©INPHO/Andrew Paton
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Late drama as St Eunan's win Donegal senior title after dethroning Naomh Conaill

Ciarán Moore scored the injury-time winner for St Eunan’s.
5.39pm, 18 Oct 2026

St Eunan’s 1-16 

Naomh Conaill 1-15

Alan Foley reports from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

ST EUNAN’S HAVE won the Donegal senior football championship after dethroning Naomh Conaill with a late winner.

The 2024 champions were 0-9 to 0-7 in front at half-time with both sides scoring goals in the second half. Ethan O’Donnell struck a major for Naomh Conaill in the 38th minute, before St Eunan’s responded with a goal through James Kelly shortly after.

Naomh Conaill were two points clear with time almost up, but Donegal forward Ciarán Moore scored the decisive point in injury time as St Eunan’s prevailed.

More to follow…

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