Advertisement
More Stories
Galway and Armagh go at it once more. James Crombie/INPHO
Freebrave new world

Repeat of All-Ireland final in the first round of Allianz league under new rules

Clare hurlers have a visit of Kilkenny to look forward to.
1.30pm, 5 Dec 2024
178

THE PLACE TO be on the first weekend of the Allianz League of 2025 is undoubtedly Pearse Stadium, Salthill, where a repeat of the All-Ireland football final between Galway and Armagh is scheduled for a 5.15pm Saturday evening slot.

The GAA have published their master fixture list for the leagues and with interest in football sure to be much higher than recent years due to the suite of incoming rule changes, attendances could be set for a boost.

Not only that, but the general public will be ravenous to see a bit of a ball game with the abolishment of the pre-season competitions.

That very same Saturday, there is another couple of mouth-watering games in store. 21 years after he helped coach Tyrone to their first All-Ireland triumph, Paddy Tally will be bringing Derry to Healy Park where they face Tyrone, under new management themselves with Malachy O’Rourke in the hotseat, that game throwing in at 6pm.

Later again, the recent rivalry of Dublin and Mayo will square off in Croke Park, with a 7.30pm start.

In hurling, All-Ireland champions Clare will surely have the backing of a large attendance in Cusack Park, Ennis, for the visit of Kilkenny on Sunday, 26 January.

Beaten finalists, Cork, start their campaign a day earlier with a trip to face Wexford in Wexford Park.

The full list of fixtures is available here. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie