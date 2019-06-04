Thompson questionable for Game 3 of NBA Finals while Durant remains out for Warriors

KLAY THOMPSON IS confident he will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals despite being described as questionable to feature by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who confirmed Kevin Durant’s continued absence.

Warriors star Thompson provided 25 points, five rebounds and five assists as Golden State levelled the series against the Toronto Raptors in a 109-104 road victory on Sunday.

However, he left that game with soreness in his left hamstring in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly attempting a three-pointer and Kerr told reporters at a media gathering on Tuesday that Thompson’s status remains unclear.

The man himself has every intention of featuring, though, saying: “For me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing.

“Hopefully, I’ll feel much better tomorrow, [and] be a go for tip-off.”

Team-mate Durant remains sidelined, though. The 30-year-old has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors, aiming for a third straight NBA championship and fourth in five years, have the chance to take control of the series against the Raptors when it heads to Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

- Omni