This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thompson questionable for Game 3 of NBA Finals while Durant remains out for Warriors

Klay Thompson is confident he’ll feature on Wednesday night, but is a doubt according to coach Steve Kerr.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 10:55 PM
43 minutes ago 500 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4668231
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

KLAY THOMPSON IS confident he will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals despite being described as questionable to feature by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who confirmed Kevin Durant’s continued absence.

Warriors star Thompson provided 25 points, five rebounds and five assists as Golden State levelled the series against the Toronto Raptors in a 109-104 road victory on Sunday.

However, he left that game with soreness in his left hamstring in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly attempting a three-pointer and Kerr told reporters at a media gathering on Tuesday that Thompson’s status remains unclear.

The man himself has every intention of featuring, though, saying: “For me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing.

“Hopefully, I’ll feel much better tomorrow, [and] be a go for tip-off.”

Team-mate Durant remains sidelined, though. The 30-year-old has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors, aiming for a third straight NBA championship and fourth in five years, have the chance to take control of the series against the Raptors when it heads to Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie