The new NBA season starts tonight – here are three big stories to look out for

THE NEW NBA season gets underway on Tuesday night, with no fewer than 1,230 games scheduled for the regular season over the next eight months.

With eight different champions over the last eight years, expect the unexpected. As the action tips off, here are three of the biggest stories to keep an eye on.

LeBron heads to Philadelphia – but how will the 76ers manage their star power?

Even casual fans will have heard this summer’s news that LeBron James will be playing a record-extending 24th NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, alongside another superstar recruit in Jaylen Brown.

Philadelphia’s roster already had plenty of key pieces with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, who is coming off an All-NBA season, and VJ Edgecombe, who should keep improving after an extremely promising rookie year.

But with LeBron now in town, others will most certainly have to make “sacrifices” for the greater good of the team.

For one thing, Brown and Embiid will see less of the ball. In preseason, Brown has already seen 10% less of the ball than he did in his final season with the Boston Celtics.

Embiid’s health will also be crucial to the Sixers’ prospects after he played in just 45 of a possible 94 games last season. Despite claiming that he is against “the concept of sacrificing”, Embiid and co will most likely have to make adjustments to their game if this experiment is to be successful.

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Kyrie Irving is back following a long injury lay-off. Xinhua / Cheong Kam Ka / Alamy Xinhua / Cheong Kam Ka / Alamy / Cheong Kam Ka / Alamy

What impact will the big names have on their return from injury?

Kyrie Irving hasn’t played a competitive game on court since 3 March 2025 when he tore his left ACL. Irving is a nine-time All-Star, and even at 34, still has the potential to be an important player for the Dallas Mavericks. In 2024/25 he was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. If he can replicate that form, he will be an important part of the Mavs pushing for the play-offs.

Tyrese Haliburton seemed to be at the peak of his powers when he picked up an injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA finals. The Indiana Pacers point guard was an All-Star and All-NBA performer in 2024-25, averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. If Haliburton can replicate the 2025 playoff version of himself, the Pacers will be confident of competing well in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Ja Morant missed a total of 62 games last season. The Rookie of the Year in the 19/20 season, and the Most Improved Player in the 21/22 season, the 27-year-old’s once-promising career has been blighted by well-publicised suspensions as well as injuries. Now at the Portland Trail Blazers, a fresh start alongside the experienced veteran Damian Lillard can help Morant rediscover his best form.

Tyronn Lue is facing a tricky season as Clippers head coach following their punishment for the salary cap scandal. Jae C. Hong / AP / Alamy Jae C. Hong / AP / Alamy / AP / Alamy

How will the LA Clippers respond?

September would have been a bad month to be a Manchester City and a Los Angeles Clippers fan.

With no first-round draft picks for the next five years, Clippers fans have no future to look forward to.

Rookie Keaton Wagler and Kobe Saunders are bright young prospects but not exactly players who are certain to be stars of the next era. If the injury-prone Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram miss large parts of the season, the Clippers’ younger cohort will most certainly become overwhelmed with the burden of carrying a depleted team. However, with expectations on the floor and no main star player to steal the limelight, the Clippers could click and put down a decent season.

“I know people have us picked (to finish low in the standings) or whatever,” coach Tyronn Lue said, “but it’s my job to come in every day, make sure we give our guys confidence, give them the freedom to play, play the right way. I think we can overachieve it.”