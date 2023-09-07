Netherlands move into Euro slot with 3-0 victory over Greece

THE NETHERLANDS SCORED three times in the first half against Greece in Eindhoven on Thursday and cruised to a victory that lifted them to second place in Group B of Euro 2024 qualifying.

Thrashed 4-0 by France in their opener in March, the Dutch had then beaten Gibraltar by 3-0 to enter their third match in fourth place in the group. They face Ireland next at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Tonight, the Dutch took the lead after 17 minutes when Denzel Dumfries headed a corner from Daley Blind across goal and Marten de Roon nodded in.

Dumfries set up the second in the 31st minute crowning a neat buildup with a pass to Cody Gakpo in the penalty area. The Liverpool attacker fired home.

Eight minutes later, Dumfries found Wout Weghorst alone in front of goal and the Hoffenheim striker nodded the ball down and into the corner of the net.

Coach Ronald Koeman was able to bring off some of his key men in the second half and give Tijjani Reijnders his international debut.

The Netherlands overtook Ireland and Greece to go second in the group. They trail leaders France, who beat the Irish 2-0 in Paris, by nine points but have two games in hand.

While the French are in friendly action next week, Gustavo Poyet’s Greece host Gibraltar as the Dutch visit Dublin on Sunday.

