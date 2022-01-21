New Tipperary jersey and sponsor revealed

The new Tipperary jersey design has a darker shade of royal blue with a classic collar & takes its inspiration from the All Ireland winning kit of 2001!



It’s available to pre-order from January the 28th at @Elverys & will be on sale from the 10th of Feb! pic.twitter.com/oErwSilBx4 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) January 21, 2022

A NEW Tipperary GAA jersey and sponsor has been confirmed.

A two-year sponsorship deal with Fiserv, Inc was announced by the county today, while they say that the new-look jersey has “a darker shade of royal blue with a classic collar and takes its inspiration from the All-Ireland-winning kit of 2001″.

It comes after a three-year deal with Teneo came to an end.

A statement added: “Tipperary GAA announces a two-year sponsorship deal with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, with more than 44,000 employees, serving clients in over 100 countries around the globe. Fiserv will support the men’s Senior, Minor and Under-20 football and hurling teams, who will play in new gear sporting the distinctive Fiserv brand. Today’s announcement also sees the release of the new Tipperary GAA jersey, designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills.”

“We are proud to partner with Tipperary GAA,” said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv. “We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then. At Fiserv, we are committed to continuous innovation on behalf of our clients and consumers, and much of this innovation is being driven by our teams in Nenagh. We look forward to continuing to grow our talented and diverse workforce in Nenagh and Dublin and supporting Tipperary all the way to Croke Park.”

“Fiserv shares our commitment to growing this great county,” said Tim Floyd, Secretary of the County Tipperary GAA Board. “From the very start of our conversations, it was clear that Tipperary and Fiserv are aligned in our focus on innovation and have the same passion for excellence. Having their Technology Centre in Nenagh was a major factor in our decision to partner with them, as it gives us a tangible connection with our sponsor and the feelgood factor of supporting one of our own. We look forward to working with Fiserv over the coming years and to winning trophies in this new traditional style Tipperary jersey, which should prove very popular with our supporters.”