BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 25 April 2021
Advertisement

New York Knicks' resurgence continues with ninth win on the trot

The Julius Randle-inspired victory pushes the Knicks up to fourth in the Eastern Conference.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 10:14 AM
31 minutes ago 226 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5419713
The Knicks have hit form.
Image: Noah K. Murray
The Knicks have hit form.
The Knicks have hit form.
Image: Noah K. Murray

THE NEW YORK Knicks chalked up their ninth straight win, with Julius Randle scoring 31 points as they beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103.

New York’s victory saw them move to fourth in the Eastern Conference as the regular season reaches its end in May, with Randle’s contribution aided by RJ Barrett’s 25 points and 12 rebounds.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers look set to vie for top spot in the division but the Knicks kept the pressure on, going on a 14-3 run in the fourth to seal the win.

The Sixers missed the chance to close the gap to the Nets, losing their fourth game in a row. They were downed 132-94 by the Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 24 points, while Philadelphia were without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

A LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Dallas Mavericks 108-93 after a second-half comeback. The Lakers went into the break 58-46 up, but Dallas turned it around with Luka Doncic finishing with 18 points and 13 assists and Anthony Davis scoring 17 for LA in his second game back from injury.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-109 and Bam Adebayo scored 20 as the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 106-101.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Zion Williamson hit 33 points but the New Orleans Pelicans were clipped by the San Antonio Spurs 110-108, the Minnesota Timberwolves saw off the Utah Jazz 101-96 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 129-116.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie