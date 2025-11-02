More Stories
Fionnuala McCormack (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Freeconsistent

Fionnuala McCormack finishes 10th at New York marathon

The result comes less than two months after her ninth-placed finish at the World Championships.
7.08pm, 2 Nov 2025

FIONNUALA MCCORMACK SECURED another marathon top-10 with a tenth-place finish in New York, in a time of 2:27:00.

McCormack finished ninth at the World Championships in Tokyo less than two months ago, and has backed that up in New York with the fifth-fastest time of her long career. 

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri smashed the course record to win, producing a devastating finish. 

Obiri, the 2023 New York winner, pulled away from compatriot Sharon Lokedi with just under a mile to go to cross in 2:19:51.

Obiri’s time obliterated the 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31 set by Kenya’s Margaret Okayo in 2003.

Lokedi, the New York winner in 2022, finished second in 2:20:07 while last year’s winner Sheila Chepkirui was third in 2:20:24.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto meanwhile held off a thrilling late charge from Alexander Mutiso to win the men’s event.

Kipruto took the tape in 2:08:09 to add the New York title to his previous major marathon wins in Boston, Chicago and Tokyo.

Mutiso, the 2024 London Marathon winner, finished just 0.16secs behind his compatriot after a gripping duel over the final mile.

Kipruto looked to have done just enough to lead by several metres as the finish line loomed into view in Central Park.

But Mutiso kicked for home in a sprint finish and was just fractionally behind Kipruto as he took the tape.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie