Fionnuala McCormack finishes 10th at New York marathon

FIONNUALA MCCORMACK SECURED another marathon top-10 with a tenth-place finish in New York, in a time of 2:27:00.

McCormack finished ninth at the World Championships in Tokyo less than two months ago, and has backed that up in New York with the fifth-fastest time of her long career.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri smashed the course record to win, producing a devastating finish.

Obiri, the 2023 New York winner, pulled away from compatriot Sharon Lokedi with just under a mile to go to cross in 2:19:51.

Obiri’s time obliterated the 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31 set by Kenya’s Margaret Okayo in 2003.

Lokedi, the New York winner in 2022, finished second in 2:20:07 while last year’s winner Sheila Chepkirui was third in 2:20:24.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto meanwhile held off a thrilling late charge from Alexander Mutiso to win the men’s event.

Kipruto took the tape in 2:08:09 to add the New York title to his previous major marathon wins in Boston, Chicago and Tokyo.

Mutiso, the 2024 London Marathon winner, finished just 0.16secs behind his compatriot after a gripping duel over the final mile.

Kipruto looked to have done just enough to lead by several metres as the finish line loomed into view in Central Park.

But Mutiso kicked for home in a sprint finish and was just fractionally behind Kipruto as he took the tape.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney