Fast-starting All Blacks overwhelm Argentina with seven tries

Argentina 12-41 New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND ROMPED to a 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday as the All Blacks got their Rugby Championship campaign off to a flying start.

Two months before the Rugby World Cup kicks off in France, New Zealand capped a strong performance by scoring seven tries to Argentina’s two, having led 31-0 at half-time.

The All Blacks crossed for three tries in the first 12 minutes alone to silence a sold-out crowd at Estadio Malvinas and were never threatened from there by the error-prone Pumas.

New Zealand were unable to assert the same authority in the second half, having threatened to surpass their record-winning margin on Argentina soil of 54-15 in Plata in 1991.

It was nevertheless an impressive start to the year for Ian Foster’s All Blacks, who endured a turbulent 2022 season when they suffered four defeats including a historic loss to Argentina in Christchurch.

The Pumas couldn’t generate the same intensity, with their forwards often on the back foot.

The hosts conceded a stream of a scrum penalties against the impressive New Zealand pack and lacked rhythm on their few attacking opportunities.

Damian McKenzie, a surprise selection to start at fly-half ahead of Richie Mo’unga, landed only three of his seven conversion attempts for New Zealand but was an impressive performer in general play.

The closest the Pumas came to scoring in the first half was in the opening 30 seconds when a McKenzie clearing kick was charged down on New Zealand’s tryline.

The All Blacks responded with a barrage of tries to the trio of Wellington Hurricanes players Dane Coles, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett.

Barrett’s try was the pick of them, exchanging passes with brother Beauden in a sweeping counter-attack.

Midfield back Rieko Ioane busted through two weak tackles to extend New Zealand’s lead on the half-hour mark before scrum-half Aaron Smith crossed near the interval.

Pumas No. 8 Rodrigo Bruni was shown a yellow card for a professional foul during the lead-up to Smith’s try.

The home side survived the period down to 14 men and opened the second-half scoring when prop Lucio Sordoni burrowed over.

Fullback Beauden Barrett responded for the All Blacks following a brilliant McKenzie break before winger Emoni Narawa capped an impressive Test debut with a try in the closing minutes.

Veteran Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy came off the bench to batter his way over for a converted try in the last act of the game.

