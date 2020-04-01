This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New Zealand rugby slash salaries and make emergency grants as fears over huge losses

It has been warned the coronavirus pandemic could cost it up to NZ$100 million (US$60 million) in lost revenue.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 8:16 AM
The New Zealand team before last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The New Zealand team before last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final.
The New Zealand team before last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY announced wage cuts for all staff today, warning the coronavirus pandemic could cost it up to NZ$100 million (US$60 million) in lost revenue.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said under a worst case scenario Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks would not be able to take the field this year.

He said the union needed to staunch cash outgoings and staff had agreed to a 40% pay cut for the next three months, with talks underway with players.

“It’s an incredibly challenging time, we have fantastic rugby people all around the country at the moment dealing with difficult financial circumstances,” he told reporters.

Robinson said he had been in contact with the global governing body World Rugby about the prospect of NZR receiving financial support.

“They’re going through a process of gathering as much information as they can, once they digest that I’d imagine they’ll come back to us with some ideas,” he said.

NZR said it had made emergency grants of NZ$250,000 to each of New Zealand’s five Super Rugby clubs to tide them over for the next three months.

“These decisions are about protecting the core capability of the Super Rugby clubs so that they are ready to hit the ground running if Super Rugby resumes later this year,” he said.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie