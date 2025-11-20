New Zealand ring changes as Deaves to debut for Wales

NEW ZEALAND COACH Scott Robertson rang the changes for their Autumn Nations Series clash with Wales, bringing in 12 fresh faces to the run-on XV that lost to England last week.

Only captain Scott Barrett, flanker Simon Parker and Will Jordan, who switches from full-back to wing, keep their places from the team beaten by England.

The likes of star outside-half Beauden Barrett, stand-out backrow forward Ardie Savea and hooker Codie Taylor are all rested for the clash at the Principality Stadium.

For their final match of the season, Robertson will start with the reserve front row from last week –- Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Pasilio Tosi –- while Fletcher Newell shifts to the bench alongside George Bell and George Bower who are named for the first time this Autumn Series.

Fabian Holland is back from injury to pair up with skipper Barrett at lock, with Josh Lord providing cover.

Blindside flanker Parker is joined in the backrow by openside Du’Plessis Kirifi and No.8 Wallace Sititi.

Loose forward cover will be provided by Christian Lio-Willie, who joined the squad from the second string All Blacks XV last week when Luke Jacobson (concussion) and Samipeni Finau (family illness) returned home.

Cortez Ratima and Finlay Christie will share halfback duties this week, while Ruben Love gets his second start and fifth Test cap at fullback.

Damian McKenzie starts at outside-half, with Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane in midfield, inside wingers Caleb Clarke and Jordan, shifted from the 15 shirt. Leicester Fainga’anuku and Sevu Reece provide backline cover.

Flanker Harri Deaves will make his debut for Wales as one of five changes to the side that beat Japan last week.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Deaves will start at openside flanker alongside blindside Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright at No.8. Captain Dewi Lake starts at hooker, with props Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti named in the front row.

There are two changes to the Wales backline: Joe Hawkins is selected at inside centre and will feature for Wales for the first time since the 2023 Six Nations, while Tom Rogers returns on the wing with Josh Adams banned following his red card against Japan.

Among the replacements, hooker Brodie Coghlan would join Deaves in making his Wales debut on Saturday with an appearance from the bench, while loosehead prop Gareth Thomas is in line to make his first appearance for Wales in this campaign.

New Zealand

15. Ruben Love

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Damian McKenzie

9. Cortez Ratima

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Fabian Holland

6. Simon Parke

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

16. George Bell

17. Fletcher Newell

18. George Bower

19. Josh Lord

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Finlay Christie

22. Leicester Fainga’anuku

23. Sevu Reece

Wales

15. Blair Murray

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Tom Rogers

10. Dan Edwards

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carre

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Keiron Assiratti

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Adam Beard

6. Alex Mann

7. Harri Deaves

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: