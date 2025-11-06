New Zealand make Scotland changes after Barrett brothers' injuries

NEW ZEALAND COACH Scott Robertson has changed his second row and midfield for Saturday’s Autumn Nations series international against Scotland at Murrayfield after injuries to brothers Scott and Jordie Barrett.

All Blacks captain Scott, a second row forward, received a cut to his leg three minutes into a 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago last weekend, and required a dozen stitches.

Jordie, meanwhile, was ruled out of the rest of New Zealand’s northern hemisphere tour after the centre suffered an ankle injury in the same match.

The two players who replaced them at Soldier Field will both make their first starts for the All Blacks.

Josh Lord comes in for Scott Barrett at lock and Leicester Fainga’anuku for Jordie Barrett in the All Blacks midfield.

Another change to the starting 15 sees Wallace Sititi return at blindside flanker following a breakthrough 2024 campaign.

Beauden Barrett, the other Barrett brother in the squad, is at fly-half, with flanker Ardie Savea taking over the captaincy in Scott Barrett’s absence.

New Zealand have never lost to Scotland, winning 30 of 32 Tests with two draws, in a fixture dating back to 1905.

But Scotland pushed the All Blacks close in their two most recent encounters before losing 22-17 in 2017 and 31-23 when the teams last met three years ago.

“We are honoured to be part of the 100th anniversary of rugby at Murrayfield, it will be a special occasion,” said Robertson.

“We have a proud history with Scotland, and recent games between us have been close.

“We have named the best team to reflect the challenge we know Scotland will present.”

Scotland, who thrashed the United States 85-0 last weekend, are due to name their side later on Thursday.

New Zealand: Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Quinn Tupaea, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Josh Lord, Fabian Holland; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (capt), Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Billy Proctor, Damian McKenzie

– © AFP 2025