McKenzie guides New Zealand to 35th straight win over Wales

DAMIAN MCKENZIE KICKED 17 points to help New Zealand extend their winning streak over Wales to 34 matches with a 52-26 victory in Cardiff on Saturday.

The All Blacks, featuring 12 changes from the team that went down 33-19 to the English last weekend, were made to work for the win in their season-ending fixture, with Wales wing Tom Rogers crossing for a memorable hat-trick.

New Zealand scored first-half tries through Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love and Tamaiti Williams, with Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece (two) and Clarke going over in a one-sided second period.

McKenzie had an impeccable day with the boot, kicking all seven conversions and a penalty.

The All Blacks have dominated this fixture, now having won 35 of 38 Tests betwen the two nations. Wales last won in 1953.

The visitors, missing the likes of Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett — with a combined 357 caps between them — took their time to click.

But a gameplan based around barnstorming centre Anton Lienart-Brown and hard-running No 8 Wallace Sititi, saw the All Blacks find their feet in the second period to thoroughly out-wrestle Wales.

Clarke was the first name on the scoresheet, skipping over in the corner in the fifth minute.

It was an ominous start from the world’s second ranked country against the hosts, 12th in the World Rugby standings and with just two wins in 21 Tests coming into the match.

But it was Wales who reacted best, Rogers scooping up a Dan Edwards pass out of the backdoor to cross for a five pointer the outside-half also converted.

McKenzie kicked a penalty to restore the visitors’ lead as the game turned into a midfield slugfest which had a distinct end-of-season tang to it.

Full-back Ruben Love broke the stodge with a brilliant step past two Welsh forwards for a fine individual try that underlined his promise.

Once again Wales responded immediately, Edwards combining with Max Llewellyn to play Rogers in for his second try.

Edwards converted to make it a three-point game in front of 68,388 spectators at the Principality Stadium.

Giant All Black prop Williams drove over from close range for an exceptional finish for the visitors’ third try for a perfect ending to the first half.

New Zealand's Sevu Reece scores a try despite Wales' Nick Tompkins. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Conversely the Welsh enjoyed a dream start to the second period, Rogers bagging his third try after smart play by Llewellyn and fellow centre Joe Hawkins.

It was a first hat-trick for Wales since Louis Rees-Zammit against Georgia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Scottish referee Holly Davidson, to great roars from the partisan crowd, ruled out two tries for New Zealand through Clarke and Will Jordan.

The All Blacks’ attack was ferocious, Wales unable to get out of their half.

Eventually New Zealand were credited with their fourth try, Ioane twisting past Edwards after a McKenzie kick-pass that sailed over the competing Rogers and Jordan.

Replacement Wales prop Gareth Thomas was yellow carded in the 58th minute for a no-arms tackle.

The ball was moved slickly right and Reece crossed the whitewash for a fine try.

As Thomas came back on, so exited Wales No.8 Taine Plumtree for an illegal tackle to ensure the pressure remained for the final 10 minutes.

Reece outstepped Jarrod Evans for his second try to ensure a happy ending to the season for New Zealand coach Scott Robertson.

A flying Rees-Zammit, back in red after his failed foray into the NFL, produced a stunning finish for a late consolation try before Clarke grabbed his second to take New Zealand past 50 points.

