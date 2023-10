NEWCASTLE ENJOYED A dream return to the Champions League at St James’ Park as Paris Saint-Germain were humbled in a 4-1 victory for the Magpies on Wednesday.

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe’s elite competition for 20 years a night to remember.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2023

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!