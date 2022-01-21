Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

Newcastle’s European fixture against Toulon cancelled due to Covid-19 issues

The tournament pool game was due to take place at Stade Felix-Mayol.

By Press Association Friday 21 Jan 2022, 9:47 AM
19 minutes ago 329 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5660726
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

NEWCASTLE’S EUROPEAN CHALLENGE Cup game against Toulon on Saturday has been cancelled due to coronavirus cases at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said Newcastle had informed them they were not in a position to fulfil the fixture at Stade Felix-Mayol.

The Falcons said nine positive Covid-19 tests had been recorded following Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup trip to Biarritz seven days ago.

As a result, Public Health England has advised Newcastle not to travel to France.

Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: “It is bitterly disappointing news because we had been looking forward to this important fixture between the two unbeaten teams in our group.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We understand it will be frustrating for those supporters who were planning to travel out to France, or who had already done so, as well as those looking forward to watching on TV.

“We have taken on board all the relevant advice from Public Health England, and unfortunately it just wasn’t possible for us to fly out to France and play the game in a safe manner.”

EPCR said that a match resolution committee will now be convened to determine the outcome of the game.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie