'Go f**k yourselves!' Furious Neymar blasts officials for controversial VAR penalty

Neymar: injured star forced to watch from the stands. Source: Imago/PA Images

NEYMAR BLASTED THE controversial video call that saw Paris Saint-Germain crash out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion against Manchester United.

The officials handed the visitors a penalty in stoppage time after a shot by Diego Dalot hit the arm of Presnel Kimpembe, which prompted a review by VAR.

“That is a disgrace!” Neymar wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the alleged handball.

“And Uefa still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion… that handball simply doesn’t exist!

“How do you handball behind your back? Ahh… go f*ck yourselves.”

PSG were moments away from eliminating United and booking their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 lead on aggregate before the late drama, with Marcus Rashford holding his nerve to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and visitors into ecstasy.

