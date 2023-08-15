Neymar joins Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in transfer deal worth up to €100m

NEYMAR IS THE latest star name to take his talents to the Saudi Arabian Pro League after completing a move to Al Hilal.

The 31-year-old has joined from Paris St Germain in a deal that could go up to €100 million (£86.3m).

The Brazil forward joins a list of world football stars to turn their back on a major European club, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante to the Middle East.

The move ends a six-year stay at PSG, who he joined from Barcelona for a world-record £200m fee in 2017.

He leaves the Parc Des Princes having scored 118 goals in 173 matches and won five Ligue 1 titles.

Neymar was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad for the opening league game of the season and did not feature in the Spaniard’s plans.

He joins former Wolves captain Neves and ex-Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly at Al Hilal.