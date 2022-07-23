Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Advertisement

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG as new coach Galtier gets to work

The 30-year-old Brazilian said no one from PSG had spoken to him regarding his future.

By AFP Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 4:01 PM
15 minutes ago 152 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5824383
Neymar.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Neymar.
Neymar.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEYMAR SAID SATURDAY that he wants to stay with Paris Saint-Germain and does not “need to prove” himself to anyone after five years with the French club.

The 30-year-old Brazilian said no one from PSG had spoken to him regarding his future but he wants to continue playing in the French capital alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

“I still want to stay here with the club,” Neymar said after PSG’s 3-0 win over J-League side Urawa Reds on the club’s tour of Japan.

“So far the club hasn’t said anything to me so I don’t know what their plans are for me.

“I don’t need to prove myself to anyone — I just need to play my football and I have to be happy playing football,” he added.

Neymar said he was feeling “fit” after coming on as a substitute with Messi to play the last 30 minutes of Saturday’s game.

He said it was “too early to speak about” his impression of new coach Christophe Galtier, who arrived at PSG from Nice at the end of last season.

Galtier said Neymar “has been working well” in pre-season and “seems happy and very fit”.

“What will happen in the near future when the transfer window closes, I don’t know,” said Galtier.

“We announce he’s leaving, we announce he’s staying — I haven’t spoken to Ney about this. But he doesn’t seem to be bothered about what is said about him and his situation at the club.”

Mbappe scored as PSG made it two wins out of two on their Japanese tour against Urawa in front of a crowd of 61,000 in Saitama.

Mbappe was the only PSG player retained in the starting line-up after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale and he fired home a well-taken goal from a tight angle in the 35th minute.

“Kylian Mbappe seems very happy to me, very fulfilled,” said Galtier.

“He is very dynamic in his training sessions.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Pablo Sarabia and Arnaud Kalimuendo got the other two goals for PSG, who play Gamba Osaka on Monday in Osaka in the final game of their tour.

Galtier handed a start to Warren Zaire-Emery — just 16 years and four months old — alongside Marco Verratti in midfield.

“We had trouble getting into the game because the opposition was pressing us,” said Galtier.

“As soon as we got into the game we saw some interesting things, even if we still have a lot to improve when it comes to conceding chances.”

– © AFP 2022 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie