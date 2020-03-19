This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 March, 2020
NFL offering Irish fans free access to Game Pass streaming service

The NFL are doing their bit to contribute to social distancing.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 5:25 PM
55 minutes ago 1,244 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5051715
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
Image: Tammy Ljungblad
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
Image: Tammy Ljungblad

THE NFL ARE doing their bit to aid social distancing in Ireland by offering free international access to their Game Pass streaming service until 31 July. 

Although this is the off-season, the service has a rich library of old games, along with access to NFL films such as Hard Knocks, Mic’d Up and A Football Life. 

The service has full games from the regular and postseason from 2009 to 2019, along with full RedZone broadcasts from 2019. It also includes live coverage from the NFL Network. 

It will also roll out daily “encore” games, which features signature wins from all NFL franchises, kicking off with the Chiefs’ Superbowl win last month. 

To sign up, go to NFL.com/GamePass

