NFL offering Irish fans free access to Game Pass streaming service

THE NFL ARE doing their bit to aid social distancing in Ireland by offering free international access to their Game Pass streaming service until 31 July.

Although this is the off-season, the service has a rich library of old games, along with access to NFL films such as Hard Knocks, Mic’d Up and A Football Life.

The service has full games from the regular and postseason from 2009 to 2019, along with full RedZone broadcasts from 2019. It also includes live coverage from the NFL Network.

It will also roll out daily “encore” games, which features signature wins from all NFL franchises, kicking off with the Chiefs’ Superbowl win last month.

To sign up, go to NFL.com/GamePass.