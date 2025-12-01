Young dazzles as Panthers upset Rams, Bills down Steelers

BRYCE YOUNG THREW three touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers upset the in-form Los Angeles Rams 31-28 on Sunday with the NFL playoff race tightening.

Panthers quarterback Young — coming off a poor performance in a dismal defeat to the San Francisco 49ers — tossed two daring second-half touchdowns on fourth down to give Carolina a precious win in what promises to be a hectic final sprint for postseason places.

The Rams, who boasted the best record in the National Football Conference heading into Sunday’s duel in Charlotte, were left ruing mistakes at key moments.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford gave up a first-quarter interception that Panthers defender Mike Jackson returned for a touchdown before a costly fourth-quarter fumble effectively sealed the Rams’ defeat.

It left the Rams at 9-3 at the top of the NFC West while the Panthers improved to 7-6 to stay hard on the heels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

The Bucs remain top of the division after a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams looked poised to extend their six-game winning streak early in the fourth quarter when Stafford led a superb 89-yard touchdown drive to help give the visitors a 28-24 lead.

That scoring drive included an astonishing one-handed catch from Rams receiver Puka Nacua that set up a close-range rushing touchdown for Kyren Williams on the next play.

However, Young responded with a gutsy 43-yard touchdown completion on fourth down to find Tetairoa McMillan, which gave the home side what turned out to be a decisive 31-28 lead after Stafford’s late fumble.

Young, the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft who has struggled to find consistent form in his first three seasons in the NFL, said he never had any doubt about attempting to convert his two fourth-down touchdown passes.

“I just trust my guys. There’s no big conversation, no big hoo-rah,” Young said.

“I know these guys are always ready… I know who they are. I know the competitors they are. No matter what, I’ll always have confidence in them, so that’ll never change.”

- Rodgers beaten, bloodied and bruised -

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills muscled their way to a 26-7 road win over Pittsburgh in a defeat that left Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bloodied and bruised.

A miserable afternoon for Rodgers was summed up in a brutal sack by the Bills’ Joey Bosa, which saw the veteran slammed face first into the turf before fumbling to allow Buffalo’s Christian Benford to race in for a touchdown.

The win saw Buffalo improve to 8-4 in the AFC East, where they are chasing the New England Patriots (10-2), who host the New York Giants on Monday.

“We’ve got to find a way of winning these football games in this cold, winter type of night against a tough AFC North opponent — and we found a way,” Bills quarterback Allen said.

AFC West leaders Denver improved to 10-2 with a nail-biting 27-26 overtime victory over the lowly Washington Commanders.

Broncos linebacker Nick Bonitto sealed Denver’s ninth straight win, swatting away Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota’s attempted two-point conversion pass on the final play.

Denver’s rookie running back RJ Harvey ran for a five-yard touchdown on the opening possession of overtime. Mariota then drove Washington 65 yards on 11 plays on a scoring drive capped by a three-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin.

Washington coach Dan Quinn opted to go for two points and a win rather than an extra point kick, but Bonitto batted down Mariota’s pass and the Broncos escaped, the Commanders suffering their seventh straight defeat.

- Three-way battle -

The San Francisco 49ers eased past the struggling Cleveland Browns 26-8 to remain firmly in the playoff hunt, improving to 9-4 in a three-way battle for the NFC West title.

The Rams lead the division just ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, who improved to 9-3 with a 26-0 shutout of the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers are third.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) are also closing in on a playoff spot after a 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The victory vaulted the Jaguars into top spot in the AFC South after the Indianapolis Colts suffered a 20-16 reverse against the Houston Texans.

