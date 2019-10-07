This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jones helps Packers run over Cowboys, Eagles rout winless Jets

The Chiefs were handed their first loss of the season.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Oct 2019, 6:58 AM
4 minutes ago 20 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4839962
Main man: Aaron Jones.
Main man: Aaron Jones.
Main man: Aaron Jones.

ALL EYES WERE on the Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys showdown that unfolded in the first Sunday afternoon game since 2001 to be broadcast to 100 per cent of the national audience, and it did not disappoint.

Green Bay led 24-0 midway through the third quarter before Dallas put the pedal to the floor, but it was too little, too late as the Packers won 34-24.

Packers running back Aaron Jones erupted for a career-high 182 scrimmage yards – 107 rushing and 75 receiving – and four touchdowns on 26 touches, while Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards without an interception.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Denver Broncos spoiled Melvin Gordon’s long-awaited return from his contract holdout with a 20-13 victory over the Chargers to end the team’s eight-game losing streak. It was thanks to a stout defensive effort that forced three turnovers and a flawless performance by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Things went from bad to worse for the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, who were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots respectively, to remain winless.

The Cincinnati Bengals were also defeated for the fifth straight game to drop to 0-5, but at least they put up a fight before falling 26-23 to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, who gave head coach Kliff Kingsbury his first NFL win.

In the late game, the Indianapolis Colts handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the NFL season with a 19-13 victory.

When Jacoby Brissett took over under center for the Colts after Andrew Luck’s shock retirement, the team were quickly counted out. However, thanks in part to Brissett’s efforts, Indianapolis entered Week 5 at .500 and have made the case they are still playoff contenders.

The Chiefs, who entered Week 5 undefeated, posed a stiff challenge for Brissett and the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Brissett played well, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might have been a little better, but the Colts won.

Week 5 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Seahawks 30, Rams 29

Sunday’s games

Eagles 31, Jets 6
Panthers 34, Jaguars 27
Vikings 28, Giants 10
Texans 53, Falcons 32
Saints 31, Buccaneers 24
Bills 14, Titans 7
Cardinals 26, Bengals 23
Patriots 33, Redskins 7
Ravens 26, Steelers 23
Raiders 24, Bears 21
Broncos 20, Chargers 13
Packers 34, Cowboys 24

Colts 19 Chiefs 13

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie