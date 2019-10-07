Jones helps Packers run over Cowboys, Eagles rout winless Jets

ALL EYES WERE on the Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys showdown that unfolded in the first Sunday afternoon game since 2001 to be broadcast to 100 per cent of the national audience, and it did not disappoint.

Green Bay led 24-0 midway through the third quarter before Dallas put the pedal to the floor, but it was too little, too late as the Packers won 34-24.

Packers running back Aaron Jones erupted for a career-high 182 scrimmage yards – 107 rushing and 75 receiving – and four touchdowns on 26 touches, while Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards without an interception.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Denver Broncos spoiled Melvin Gordon’s long-awaited return from his contract holdout with a 20-13 victory over the Chargers to end the team’s eight-game losing streak. It was thanks to a stout defensive effort that forced three turnovers and a flawless performance by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Things went from bad to worse for the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, who were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots respectively, to remain winless.

The Cincinnati Bengals were also defeated for the fifth straight game to drop to 0-5, but at least they put up a fight before falling 26-23 to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, who gave head coach Kliff Kingsbury his first NFL win.

In the late game, the Indianapolis Colts handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the NFL season with a 19-13 victory.

When Jacoby Brissett took over under center for the Colts after Andrew Luck’s shock retirement, the team were quickly counted out. However, thanks in part to Brissett’s efforts, Indianapolis entered Week 5 at .500 and have made the case they are still playoff contenders.

The Chiefs, who entered Week 5 undefeated, posed a stiff challenge for Brissett and the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Brissett played well, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might have been a little better, but the Colts won.

Week 5 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Seahawks 30, Rams 29

Sunday’s games

Eagles 31, Jets 6

Panthers 34, Jaguars 27

Vikings 28, Giants 10

Texans 53, Falcons 32

Saints 31, Buccaneers 24

Bills 14, Titans 7

Cardinals 26, Bengals 23

Patriots 33, Redskins 7

Ravens 26, Steelers 23

Raiders 24, Bears 21

Broncos 20, Chargers 13

Packers 34, Cowboys 24

Colts 19 Chiefs 13