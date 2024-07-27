Advertisement
Ireland's Nhat Nguyen. Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

Nhat Nguyen makes winning start against Israel's Misha Zilberman

The 24-year-old recorded a battling 2-1 victory over his Israeli opponent.
10.16pm, 27 Jul 2024
684
1

NHAT NGUYEN RECORDED a battling 2-1 victory over Israel’s Misha Zilberman to get his Olympic campaign off to a winning start in Paris on Saturday.

Nguyen won the first game 21-17, before Zilberman fought back to take the second 21-19.

The Dubliner then finished strong to take the third game 21-13 and close out the match.

Nguyen, 24, is competing in his second Olympics.

He made a confident start at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, racing into a 11-3 lead before Zilberman, 35, recovered to close to within a point.

However Nguyen regained the momentum and pulled ahead to take the first 21-17.

In the second game Zilberman started well, taking the first two points before Nguyen enjoyed a strong spell to move into a four-point lead.

However Zilberman – a four-time Olympian – again clawed the deficit back to level the score, before winning 21-19 to send the contest to a decisive third game.

Nguyen mixed up his shot selection nicely in the third game as he pulled 8-2 ahead. While Zilberman settled into the third game, Nguyen had more energy and rallied to win with room to spare, 21-13.

Nguyen will be back in action on Monday to take on Nepal’s Prince Dahal, before facing world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on Wednesday.

