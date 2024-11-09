The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Nick Griggs sets all-time record for Park Run
TYRONE RUNNER NICK Griggs set the all-time record for the traditional Saturday morning Parkruns.
Griggs ran the 5k in a time of 13 minutes, 44 seconds. It beats the previous fastest time of 13:45 set by Andy Butchart at Edinburgh’s Parkrun last June.
Griggs ran the time at Belfast Victoria parkrun, a course that is notoriously quick. This now means that the men’s and women’s Parkrun records are held by two Irish athletes.
Last December, Ciara Mageean ran the same course in a time of 15 minutes, 13 seconds.
