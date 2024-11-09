Nick Griggs sets all-time record for Park Run

TYRONE RUNNER NICK Griggs set the all-time record for the traditional Saturday morning Parkruns.

Griggs ran the 5k in a time of 13 minutes, 44 seconds. It beats the previous fastest time of 13:45 set by Andy Butchart at Edinburgh’s Parkrun last June.

Griggs ran the time at Belfast Victoria parkrun, a course that is notoriously quick. This now means that the men’s and women’s Parkrun records are held by two Irish athletes.

Last December, Ciara Mageean ran the same course in a time of 15 minutes, 13 seconds.