LAST SEASON WAS one of great light and some shade for Nick Timoney.

On the one hand he finally broke new ground with Ireland, playing 10 Test matches which included his first Six Nations and earning a Triple Crown, and then he was involved in all three Nations Championship games over the summer.

As for Ulster, though he was a model of consistency throughout, the province faltered, failing to make the URC’s top eight and then, after reaching the Challenge Cup final, they were bludgeoned by Montpellier in Bilbao.

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“The Ireland stuff has been great, it almost feels better because it felt like it wasn’t happening for so long”, said the 14-times capped back-rower, “so now I feel very lucky to have a second opportunity, if you want to call it that.

“Before, you were maybe only in there because it was being seen as an opportunity to give (other) people a chance, so now there is more of that feeling you’re being picked because they want you to play and they feel like you can offer something in big games.

“To get a run of games is great and I’ll hopefully try and continue that, but (all of) it comes from playing well with Ulster first, obviously.”

The goal is to stay in the mix for next month’s conclusion of the Nations Championship, with a tilt at South Africa, as well as another Six Nations and then, the ultimate: a ticket for the plane to next year’s World Cup.

“All those goals are achieved week by week, it’s being at your best as much as you can and obviously there’s a bit of fortune and a bit of luck involved in that,” said the 31-year-old Dublin native and long-serving Ulster player.

“Playing any of those games would be great and just 12 months ago, playing against anyone for Ireland was still almost like a dream. So, I won’t be getting ahead of myself, but you want to be involved in those top games.”

First, though, there is Ulster’s season and Timoney is back for Saturday’s round three of the URC, the first interprovincial of the season with Munster coming to Belfast and the home province still searching for a win.

“Certainly the way it (last season) ended, and what felt like a massive opportunity ended up being a massive disappointment, and so you feel an obligation to rectify that, so that’s what we’re setting out to do, so hopefully we can do that this week.”