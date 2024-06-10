Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Nicola Tuthill in action. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
going places

Rising hammer throw star Nicola Tuthill finishes ninth in first European final

The 20-year-old produced a best effort of 69.09 metres from her three throws in Rome.
9.59pm, 10 Jun 2024
1.1k
1

RISING HAMMER THROW star Nicola Tuthill finished ninth on her debut in the women’s final at the European Championships in Rome.

The 20-year-old was one place away from another three throws after a best effort of 69.09 metres in her opening efforts.

The Bandon native admitted she was too tense for her first throw – 66.85m – and suffered again as she tried to break 70 with her final effort of 66.29m.

“I was pretty close to coming eighth,” she told RTÉ.

“I would have loved to get closer to 70 but for my first senior international I can’t ask for much more.

“I would have liked it if it (her first throw) was a bit further, similar to yesterday I was just a bit tense. If I was a bit more relaxed it would have run a little. The second one was further and I was really pushing for that third one. I just pushed that bit too much and tensed up again. It just didn’t go as far.

“I wouldn’t be here without my coaches, my family are so supportive, Athletics Ireland, the Jerry Kiernan Foundation. There are so many people backing me and it’s so nice to perform close to my best.

“It’s back home and back to training now, the nationals are at the end of the month.”

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     