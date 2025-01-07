Three-time Paralympian Nicole Turner announces retirement

IRISH PARALYMPIC SWIMMER Nicole Turner has announced her retirement.

The Laois native won a silver medal at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo, and retires as a multiple-time international medallist.

Turner made her senior international debut in 2015 at the British Internationals, winning a silver medal in the youth category. She followed this with six finals and personal bests at that year’s World Championships in Glasgow.

She represented Ireland at the 2016 IPC Swimming European Open Championships, where she swam in six finals, bringing home silver in both the 200m Individual Medley and the 100m Breaststroke, as well as a bronze in the 50m Butterfly. She also set nine new PB times.

Turner then made her Paralympic debut at the age of 14 in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Competing in five events, she qualifying for the final in each one and set personal bests in six out of her 10 races. Her best finish was fifth in the 50m Butterfly and Turner was flag-bearer for Team Ireland during the closing ceremony.

At the 2018 European Championships in Dublin, Turner won silver in the 50m Butterfly. In 2019 she won bronze in the 50m Butterfly at the World Championships in London and ended the year with nominations for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year awards.

At the 2021 European Championships in Madeira, she won medals in all four of her events: silver in the 50m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke, and bronze in the 50m Freestyle and 200m Individual Medley.

The 2021 Games in Tokyo was Turner’s second Paralympics and delivered a stunning silver medal, finishing second in the S6 50m Butterfly final with a time of 36.30 seconds.

At the 2024 Para Swimming European Championships in Madeira, Turner won four medals: one gold, one silver, and two bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Turner competed in two events, advancing to the final of the S6 50m Freestyle and finishing 6th with a time of 35.65 seconds, while in the S6 50m Butterfly Turner participated in the heats but did not advance to the final.

“Nicole has been an extraordinary ambassador for Irish para-sport since her international debut in 2015,” said Paralympics Ireland CEO Stephen McNamara.

“Competing at one Paralympic Games is a massive achievement, but to compete at three, in addition to multiple World and European Championships, speaks to her longevity and commitment as a high-performance athlete.

“Her contribution to Irish sport and her exceptional performances will leave a lasting legacy. While we will miss seeing her compete, we congratulate her on everything she has accomplished throughout her career and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”