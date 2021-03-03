BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Advertisement

Noel and Valerie Moran's company terminates Gordon Elliott sponsorship deal

eCOMM Merchant Solutions were Elliott’s yard sponsors.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 9:49 AM
56 minutes ago 9,073 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5370600
Zanahiyr: Triumph Hurdle favourite will stay with Elliott pending the outcome of Friday's investigation.
Image: PA
Zanahiyr: Triumph Hurdle favourite will stay with Elliott pending the outcome of Friday's investigation.
Zanahiyr: Triumph Hurdle favourite will stay with Elliott pending the outcome of Friday's investigation.
Image: PA

PROMINENT OWNERS NOEL and Valerie Moran’s company eCOMM Merchant Solutions has terminated its contract as Gordon Elliott’s yard sponsor.

The Morans, founders of eCOMM, also have a powerful string at Elliott’s County Meath stables – including JCB Triumph Hurdle market leader Zanahiyr.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that the company’s sponsorship association with Elliott has ended.

The statement cited the reason as “recent events”, as Elliott faces an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation on Friday after an image of him sat on a dead horse was posted on Twitter last weekend.

However, the Morans’ horses will remain at Elliott’s yard pending the outcome of the IHRB investigation.

“The rumours that we have moved our horses from Gordon’s stable are totally untrue,” Noel Moran told the Racing Post on Wednesday morning.

“As myself and Valerie said on Monday, we will await the decision of the IHRB hearing on Friday before making any further comment or decisions.”

Owners Cheveley Park Stud announced on Tuesday they have moved their horses – including the unbeaten Envoi Allen, and favourite to win again at this month’s Festival – away from Elliott.

The hugely successful Irish trainer is also currently banned from running any of his horses in Britain, after the British Horseracing Authority announced the interim measure on Monday.

Gigginstown House Stud, owners of dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll, have decided to keep many of their horses at Elliott’s Cullentra yard – despite what they described as an “unacceptable” photograph.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie