More Stories
McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri [file photo]. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeat the wheel

Piastri and championship leader Norris disqualified in Las Vegas as Verstappen wins

The McLaren duo were penalised over technical infringements, with Norris now 24 points ahead of both Piastri and Verstappen.
10.50am, 23 Nov 2025

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER LANDO Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were disqualified on Sunday from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for technical infringements.

The skid blocks on both cars were found after the race to be less than the minimum depth.

Norris had finished second in the race behind Red Bull’s title-chasing Max Verstappen with Piastri in fourth.

The disqualification means that Norris is now 24 points ahead of both Piastri and Verstappen going into the penultimate race of the season in Qatar next weekend, which includes a sprint.

With a maximum of 58 points available in the final two grands prix, Norris can win the title in Qatar if he earns two more points than both Verstappen and Piastri over the course of the weekend.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie