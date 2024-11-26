FAI 'very confident' Ireland will feature at Euro 2028 with NI denied co-host wildcard

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S hopes of qualifying for Euro 2028 have been given a major boost by confirmation that Northern Ireland will not be able to avail of a wildcard spot at the tournament for co-hosts.

Northern Ireland were initially included as one of five co-hosts of the tournament, along with Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales. Their hosting of games was predicated on the successful refurbishment of Casement Park, however, with no other stadium in the jurisdiction large enough to host a tournament game.

Those hopes were dashed in September when the Labour government announced they would not commit to funding the redevelopment of Casement in time for Euro 2028, with costs spiralling to £400 million.

Now unable to host a game, Northern Ireland are set to lose out on a backdoor to the tournament.

Uefa are yet to confirm the mechanics of qualification for co-hosts, but it is expected that all of the hosting nations will compete in the traditional qualification process, with no more than two wildcard places reserved for the best-ranked co-hosts who do not qualify.

FAI CEO David Courell revealed today that the “working assumption” is that Northern Ireland will not be able to avail of any of these wildcard spots, however, given they will not be hosting any games.

“To be clear, Northern Ireland won’t qualify for an automatic slot if they are not a host nation”, said Courell.

“Unfortunately the criteria is that you need to host matches.”

Courell says Northern Ireland may play some role in the tournament, but it won’t be enough to qualify them for a co-hosts’ wildcard.

“We’re keen to see them as a partner for this tournament”, said Courell. “They could host a draw, broadcast or training centre, or something. All of these variables are up for discussion.”

Courell says he is confident Ireland will qualify for Euro 2028, having missed out on the two previous iterations of the tournament.

“We are very confident that we will feature in Euro 2028 on merit because I am happy with the trajectory we are on and we have a brilliant crop of players and have a great coaching team that I think is evolving our approach and style and hopefully, we will see that pay dividends over the coming years”, said Courell.

“That said, we will have the benefit of a highly increased likelihood of qualifying if we don’t go through on merit.”

There were five games – four group games and a last-16 tie – slated to be hosted at Casement, which will now be redistributed across the four other co-hosts. Political figures in Ireland lobbied for the Casement games to be held in Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, and the FAI say they made the same case to Uefa.

Uefa, however, preferred to divvy the five games between the nine venues agreed: the Aviva Stadium; the Principality Stadium (Wales); Hampden Park (Scotland); Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park, Etihad Stadium, Everton Stadium, and St James’ Park (England).

The FAI are hopeful of hosting an additional two games in Dublin, though Courell says the current schedule of games means that may be a “stretch.” Dublin is currently slated to host four group games along with a last-16 tie and a quarter-final tie, so one additional game – either another group game or a last-16 tie – is more realistic.

“Uefa have decided that they’d like to fall back to a nine-venue solution”, said Courell.

“The games due to be hosted in Northern Ireland are due to be distributed across the existing venues within the Euro 2028 tournament plan.

“Obviously, the Republic of Ireland is fighting to get as many as we possibly can. There are limitations on what we can host in the Aviva, not because it’s not an amazing facility, but we’re already hosting four group games, one last-16 and one quarter-final.

“The schedule needs to permit for adequate rest days for the pitch through the intervening period, plus the machinations of each group. We’ve expressed an interest to host a further two games but I think that is probably a stretch.

“We may not have the capacity to accommodate, schedule wise, in the eyes of Uefa.

“I’d just make the point that the FAI were very supportive of a tenth venue being stood up in the Republic of Ireland.

“The Irish Government have been hugely supportive, not only to us, but to attract as much of this tournament as possible to these shores.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a decision for us. We made those representations but Uefa have decided on a nine-venue solution.”

The IFA have been contacted for comment.