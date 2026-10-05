Northern Ireland rue Isaac Price penalty miss as they draw with Georgia

Northern Ireland 0

Georgia 0

ISAAC PRICE MISSED a late penalty as Northern Ireland were held to a goalless draw by Georgia which nevertheless keeps them top of their Nations League group.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili guessed right to keep out Price’s 84th-minute spot-kick after a combination of Nodar Lominadze and Saba Sazonov fouled Ruairi McConville as he sent a header against the crossbar during a goalmouth scramble.

Jamie Donley and Josh Magennis also brought saves out of Mamardashvili and Tom Atcheson felt he had should have had a first-half penalty, but Northern Ireland were held to a stalemate for the second time in a week at Windsor Park.

Georgia, still yet to score in this season’s Nations League, responded to their 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland in Tbilisi 11 days ago by sacking Willy Sagnol, but Ramaz Svanadze is still awaiting his first win in charge despite Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showing flashes of his brilliance in the second half.

Northern Ireland started the night as the only side yet to concede in this season’s Nations League, and Pierce Charles made big saves from Zuriko Davitashvili and Giorgi Tsitaishvili to make it four competitive clean sheets in a row for the first time since 2017.

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The 21-year-old goalkeeper’s seventh clean sheet in nine competitive appearances ensured Michael O’Neill’s side remain top of Group B2 by a single point from Hungary.

Northern Ireland’s confidence showed in their positive early intent but it took time to wear down a Georgia side who stubbornly defended their box.

McConville was first to test Mamardashvili as he met Justin Devenny’s cross but his header was pushed to safety.

With the Northern Ireland fans singing ‘Who are you?’ at Ballon d’Or nominee Kvaratskhelia, the visitors fashioned the clearest chance yet as Davitashvili wriggled free and hit a powerful strike that brought an excellent save from Pierce Charles.

Northern Ireland were soon back in the ascendancy, and when Trai Hume’s long throw was allowed to bounce in the box, an improvised looping effort from Donley had Mamardashvili scrambling back.

Patrick Kelly then charged into the box but made the wrong choice in trying to find Donley as his cross was picked off, and Atcheson could not believe he was the one penalised in a clash with Sazonov, but the decision was confirmed by a VAR check.

Northern Ireland struggled to replicate that fluidity after the break with some loose passing, and there was a further blow just after the hour when Ethan Galbraith, full of ideas on his return to the side after welcoming a baby boy, hobbled off.

Georgia were growing in confidence, and Pierce Charles did well to gather a deflected strike from Tsitaishvili before Kvaratskhelia blazed over.

It ended chaotically. When Shea Charles won the ball on the edge of the box it ran for Magennis who forced the save from Mamardashvili.

From the resulting corner, McConville got up but took a boot in the face Lominadze and a shove from Sazonov, with Austrian referee Sebastian Gishamer awarding the penalty after being sent to the screen.

Price, who scored his first goal in 10 internationals against Ukraine on Friday, stepped up but it was a comfortable save for the Georgia goalkeeper.