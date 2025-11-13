Haaland brace powers Norway to the bring of World Cup qualification

TWO GOALS EACH from Erling Haaland and Alexander Sortloth has all but ensured Norway’s qualification for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Sorloth opened the scoring in the 50th and 52nd minutes, and a blinding period for Norway continued as Haaland banged in goals in the 56th and 62nd minutes.

Estonia pulled one back from Robi Saama in the 64th minute – the fifth goal in 14 minutes, but it was a mere footnote.

It left Norway with maximum points from seven games. Italy’s result against Moldova could have some bearing on the group as if they do not win, Norway are through.