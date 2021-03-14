Leaders Norwich pile more misery on relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday

NORWICH HEAPED MORE misery on relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Hillsborough and restoring their 10-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game. Source: PA

Jordan Rhodes scored in the seventh minute for Wednesday, but the Canaries responded through second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell to claim an eighth consecutive win.

Darren Moore’s Owls stayed second bottom in the table, seven points from safety.

Moore made four changes from the side that lost to Reading last weekend with the main note of Irish interest seeing goalkeeper Keiren Westwood brought in.

The Norwich line-up remained unchanged from the team who beat Luton last Saturday.

The hosts unexpectedly took the lead early on when Rhodes latched onto Pelupessy’s deflected shot following a Wednesday free-kick and poked home from six yards.

The visitors searched for an instant equaliser and Lukas Rupp curled his effort towards the bottom corner as he tested Westwood for the first time.

In front and eager to double their lead, the Owls applied the pressure as Reach fired low into the arms of Tim Krul with just under 20 minutes gone in South Yorkshire.

Pukki followed as he set his sights on goal shortly before the half-hour mark. Played through by Emi Buendia, the striker sat down his defender, but was denied by Tom Lees’ last-ditch block.

Rhodes rounded off the first half with a looping header. Jumping highest as he searched for a second, the forward failed to find the target as he connected with Reach’s cross from the left.

Kenny McLean went for goal after the interval as Norwich searched for a leveller, but the Scot fired high over the Wednesday wall and crossbar.

Pukki bagged his 21st goal of the season as he scored a 61st-minute equaliser. The Finn linked up with Oliver Skipp before sending a venomous shot beyond Westwood.

WE FIND A WAY! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5cr1ZxqqpH — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 14, 2021

Visiting boss Daniel Farke made his first substitution as Kieran Dowell replaced Rupp in the 62nd minute.

Dowell made an immediate impact as he sent a thunderbolt towards Westwood’s goal but his shot could only find the side-netting.

Pukki almost scored again with 25 minutes left to play. Drifting inside from the left, he took aim on his left foot as he narrowly missed the target.

Cantwell effortlessly curled Norwich into the lead in the 77th minute. Buendia provided the assist and the midfielder did the rest as he let loose with a screamer on his left foot.

