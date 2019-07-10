This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Djokovic barely breaks sweat as defending champion cruises into semi-finals

David Goffin was swatted aside with minimal fuss on Centre Court.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,127 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4718951
Djokovic celebrates victory on Centre Court.
Image: Adam Davy
Djokovic celebrates victory on Centre Court.
Djokovic celebrates victory on Centre Court.
Image: Adam Davy

DEFENDING CHAMPION NOVAK Djokovic took the wind out of David Goffin’s sails to cruise into a ninth Wimbledon semi-final.

It was not plain sailing for the top seed in the first set, but he came from a break down and went on to brush Goffin aside 6-4 6-0 6-2 on Centre Court.

Goffin had the better of much of an entertaining opening set before Djokovic sapped the life out of the fast-fading Belgian, who wilted in his first quarter-final at SW19 on Wednesday.

Djokovic, who made only 17 unforced errors and won 76 per cent of points behind his first serve, has only dropped one set en route to the last four as he eyes a 16th major title.

The world number one, beaten by Goffin for the first time when they last met in Monaco two years ago, will now face Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic fended off a couple of break points with stoic defence and a trusty serve as his 23-ranked opponent applied early pressure, bossing baseline rallies.

Goffin was lightning quick over the famous grass as the two served up some thrilling rallies and the underdog got a thumbs up from Djokovic following a majestic cross-court winner before breaking to lead 4-3.

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Nine - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Djokovic is through to another Wimbledon semi-final. Source: Mike Egerton

The Serbian appeared to be troubled by his eyes as he sat in his chair but was seeing clearly when he broke straight back and won the set after Goffin fizzed a backhand wide. 

The second set was a totally different story, Goffin fading fast after showing such promise, with an aggressive Djokovic sweeping him aside.

A sprightly Djokovic broke for a 2-0 lead with a volley at the net and continued to jump all over the Belgian’s tame serve, returning superbly and sealing a bagel with a textbook overhead.

Goffin halted a run of 10 consecutive games won by Djokovic to level at 1-1 in the third but gifted the four-time champion a break with a double fault.

Djokovic saved two break points before taking a 4-1 advantage and Goffin was put out of his misery when he flashed a backhand into the tramlines.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie