Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
O'Donnell set for Dundalk job as St Pat's get Clancy green light

The42 understands that the head coach informed Saints owner Garret Kelleher of his desire to move to Oriel Park in a meeting yesterday.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 12:05 PM
Stephen O'Donnell is set to replace Vinny Perth at Oriel Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have been given permission to speak with Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy with Saints head coach Stephen O’Donnell set to take charge at Dundalk.

The42 understands that O’Donnell informed St Pat’s owner Garret Kelleher of his desire to move to Oriel Park in a meeting yesterday, just hours before the Lilywhites announced that Vinny Perth was departing.

In what has been a whirlwind 36 hours following the Saints’ FAI Cup win on Sunday, O’Donnell and his assistant Patrick Cregg are now destined for Louth, although the Pat’s hierarchy have been left angered at the manner in which the situation has played out.

Talks between O’Donnell and Kelleher over a new deal were first broached in May and, while the head coach does not yet hold the required Uefa Pro Licence to take sole charge, the option to extend his contract for a further two years was formally offered to his representative in September.

tim-clancy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Pat’s are adamant this option, as had been written into the original deal O’Donnell signed in August 2019, was accepted in writing.

While they will not now stand in O’Donnell’s way to leave, the club believe a compensation package will be required before the former Dundalk captain can be officially unveiled as their new boss.

Rather than become mired in a wrangle over O’Donnell’s decision, Pat’s have attempted to stabilise matters by approaching Drogheda to speak with Clancy.

The Louth club have allowed discussions to take place with talks imminent.

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

