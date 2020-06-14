TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember Offaly's great 90s hurling team?
The Faithful were All-Ireland champions in 1994 and 1998.
1. By how many points were Clare leading Offaly when the ’98 All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay was ended prematurely by referee Jimmy Cooney?
1
2
3
4
2. In what became known as the ‘five-minute final’, what did Offaly score in the last five minutes to stun Limerick the ’94 All-Ireland decider?
INPHO
1-5
2-5
3-3
3-1
3. Who replaced Babs Keating as Offaly manager during through the '98 season?
INPHO
Pat Joe Whelahan
Eamonn Cregan
Michael Bond
John McIntyre
4. How many Leinster hurling finals did Offaly reach in the '90s?
INPHO
5
6
7
8
5. Who was Offaly’s All-Ireland winning captain in ’98?
Johnny Dooley
John Troy
Joe Dooley
Hubert Rigney
6. Which of these Offaly stars won the most All-Stars during their career?
INPHO
Kevin Kinahan
Kevin Martin
Brian Whelahan
Michael Duignan
7. Which Offaly player finished as top scorer in the ’98 championship?
INPHO
Brian Whelahan
Johnny Dooley
Joe Dooley
John Troy
8. How many Birr players started for Offaly in the ’94 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
4
5
6
7
9. Eamonn Cregan managed Offaly to '94 All-Ireland - what county was he from?
INPHO
Clare
Tipperary
Limerick
Kilkenny
10. And finally before the '94 All-Ireland final, Johnny Pilkington was asked by Ger Canning, ‘What would it mean if Offaly can win a third MacCarthy Cup on Sunday?’ - What was his reply?
We’re under no illusions about the challenge ahead of us
It would mean a hell of a lot of drinking
There won’t be a cow milked in Offaly for the week
It would mean everything and it would mean nothing
You scored out of !
All-Ireland champion
You've won the Liam MacCarthy Cup!
You scored out of !
Leinster champion
You were successful but couldn't quite land the big one.
You scored out of !
Championship exit
Your hopes of winning ended early here
You scored out of !
Kilkenny fan
You don't have any have interest in Offaly 90s hurling memories
COMMENTS (1)