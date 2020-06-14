Quiz: How well do you remember Offaly's great 90s hurling team?

1. By how many points were Clare leading Offaly when the ’98 All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay was ended prematurely by referee Jimmy Cooney? 1 2

3 4

2. In what became known as the ‘five-minute final’, what did Offaly score in the last five minutes to stun Limerick the ’94 All-Ireland decider? INPHO 1-5 2-5

3-3 3-1

3. Who replaced Babs Keating as Offaly manager during through the '98 season? INPHO Pat Joe Whelahan Eamonn Cregan

Michael Bond John McIntyre

4. How many Leinster hurling finals did Offaly reach in the '90s? INPHO 5 6

7 8

5. Who was Offaly’s All-Ireland winning captain in ’98? Johnny Dooley John Troy

Joe Dooley Hubert Rigney

6. Which of these Offaly stars won the most All-Stars during their career? INPHO Kevin Kinahan Kevin Martin

Brian Whelahan Michael Duignan

7. Which Offaly player finished as top scorer in the ’98 championship? INPHO Brian Whelahan Johnny Dooley

Joe Dooley John Troy

8. How many Birr players started for Offaly in the ’94 All-Ireland final? INPHO 4 5

6 7

9. Eamonn Cregan managed Offaly to '94 All-Ireland - what county was he from? INPHO Clare Tipperary

Limerick Kilkenny