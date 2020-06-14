This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Offaly's great 90s hurling team?

The Faithful were All-Ireland champions in 1994 and 1998.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 11:30 AM
1. By how many points were Clare leading Offaly when the ’98 All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay was ended prematurely by referee Jimmy Cooney?
1
2

3
4
2. In what became known as the ‘five-minute final’, what did Offaly score in the last five minutes to stun Limerick the ’94 All-Ireland decider?
INPHO
1-5
2-5

3-3
3-1
3. Who replaced Babs Keating as Offaly manager during through the '98 season?
INPHO
Pat Joe Whelahan
Eamonn Cregan

Michael Bond
John McIntyre
4. How many Leinster hurling finals did Offaly reach in the '90s?
INPHO
5
6

7
8
5. Who was Offaly’s All-Ireland winning captain in ’98?
Johnny Dooley
John Troy

Joe Dooley
Hubert Rigney
6. Which of these Offaly stars won the most All-Stars during their career?
INPHO
Kevin Kinahan
Kevin Martin

Brian Whelahan
Michael Duignan
7. Which Offaly player finished as top scorer in the ’98 championship?
INPHO
Brian Whelahan
Johnny Dooley

Joe Dooley
John Troy
8. How many Birr players started for Offaly in the ’94 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
4
5

6
7
9. Eamonn Cregan managed Offaly to '94 All-Ireland - what county was he from?
INPHO
Clare
Tipperary

Limerick
Kilkenny
10. And finally before the '94 All-Ireland final, Johnny Pilkington was asked by Ger Canning, ‘What would it mean if Offaly can win a third MacCarthy Cup on Sunday?’ - What was his reply?
We’re under no illusions about the challenge ahead of us
It would mean a hell of a lot of drinking

There won’t be a cow milked in Offaly for the week
It would mean everything and it would mean nothing
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
All-Ireland champion
You've won the Liam MacCarthy Cup!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Leinster champion
You were successful but couldn't quite land the big one.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Championship exit
Your hopes of winning ended early here
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Kilkenny fan
You don't have any have interest in Offaly 90s hurling memories
Share your result:

   

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

