Oisín Mullin wins a novel title on home soil with Kilmaine

THERE CANNOT BE too many Australian Rules Footballers to have also scooped a Junior B football championship, but Oisín Mullin managed it on Friday night.

Lining out at midfield for Kilmaine in the Mayo Junior B county final, the Geelong Cats player scored a personal 2-5 from Kilmaine’s 2-15 to beat Garrymore (0-14), who also have another date in the upcoming senior county final against Castlebar Mitchels.

Mullin had been the subject of a daring move by Mayo manager Andy Moran this year, when he asked the Cats if they could bring Mullin home to play some role in the All-Ireland final.

Having brought him on a pre-season training trip, Moran later confirmed he would have played Mullin in the decider against Kerry.