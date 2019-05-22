Olympic swimming champion retires at 22 after missing 3 doping tests

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By AFP Wednesday 22 May 2019, 12:15 PM
Ruta Meilutyte (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Ruta Meilutyte (file pic).
Ruta Meilutyte (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

LITHUANIAN SWIMMER RUTA Meilutyte announced her retirement today at the age of 22 after missing three doping tests, ending a career in which she became Olympic and world champion.

Lithuania’s swimming federation said earlier this month that Meilutyte faced a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, meaning she would be ruled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“The swimmer took full responsibility for missing all tests,” the federation said, adding that Meilutyte had failed to properly inform international anti-doping authorities about her whereabouts.

Lithuania’s anti-doping chief Kristina Jagminiene described it as an “unfortunate mistake”.

Meilutyte, who has never failed a doping test, was a star of the 2012 London Games, where as a 15-year-old she won the 100 metres breaststroke event.

She also won the gold at the world championships in Barcelona a year later.

“I am ready to start a new chapter of my life. Thank you all who supported me on this road”, she said in a statement.

 © — AFP 2019 

