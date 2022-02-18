Opening game of the season at Finn Park falls victim to weather

The pitch in Ballybofey has been deemed unplayable.

The pitch in Ballybofey has been deemed unplayable.

FINN HARPS AND Drogheda United will have to wait a little longer before kicking off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League campaigns.

Following overnight snowfall in Donegal, the Premier Division fixture between the two clubs scheduled for this evening at Finn Park has been postponed.

The pitch was deemed unplayable after a pitch inspection was conducted at 1pm this afternoon at the Ballybofey venue.

All other games set for tonight – including the First Division fixture between Bray Wanderers and Cork City at the Carlisle Grounds, where a 10am pitch inspection was passed – are currently on course to go ahead.

Advertisement

However, officials will continue to monitor conditions and weather warnings throughout the day as the new League of Ireland season prepares to get underway.

A pitch inspection is due to take place at 10am tomorrow at the Showgrounds ahead of the Premier Division clash of Sligo Rovers and Bohemians (7.45pm kick-off).