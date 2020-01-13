This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I achieved everything that I set out to achieve' - Double Paralympic medallist Orla Barry retires

The Cork discus thrower claimed silver and bronze in Rio and London.

By Emma Duffy Monday 13 Jan 2020, 2:40 PM
5 minutes ago 33 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4963773
Wave goodbye: Orla Barry.
Image: SPORTSFILE
Wave goodbye: Orla Barry.
Wave goodbye: Orla Barry.
Image: SPORTSFILE

DOUBLE PARALYMPIC MEDALLIST Orla Barry has announced her retirement.

The Cork native represented Ireland at three Paralymic Games in the F57 Discus, landing bronze at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016.

A former world record holder in the event, Barry bows out having won nine medals at major events through her 13-year career as a high performance Para athlete.

Barry represented Ireland at the Beijing Games as an 18-year-old in 2008, and recorded a fifth-place finish. In London, she clinched her first Paralympic medal and went one better in Rio with silver. 

In 2013, Barry broke the world record and won silver at the World Para Athletics Championship in Lyon. Two years later, she repeated the medal feat in Doha while she won European silver in 2014.

Before her Parlaympic silver in 2016, Barry claimed gold at the European Championships. She did so again in Berlin in 2018, and so retires as the F57 Discus European Champion.

“I have had a wonderful career in Paralympic Sport,” 30-year-old Barry said. “I achieved everything that I set out to achieve when I first started competing as a 14-year-old girl.

I have some amazing memories that I will cherish forever and I have worked with brilliant coaches, competed alongside some incredible athletes and made some lifelong friends.

“I am entering into a new period in my life as I am building a new house, planning my wedding next year and embarking on a new career. I feel that now is the right time to step away from the sport while I am still at the top and knowing that I would struggle to give the commitment and single minded focus to reach the standards that I have always set for myself and that the sport deserves.

“I would like to thank my coach of 17 years, Pat Furlong, my fellow Irish Paralympic team mates, the staff and support staff at Paralympics Ireland and Sport Ireland for supporting me throughout my career.

“I would especially like to thank my family who have been a huge part of my journey and without whom I would not have enjoyed the great success that I achieved.”

Paralympics Ireland President, John Fulham, and Sport Ireland Director of High Performance, Paul McDermott, added some kind words for Barry and you can read them, and the statement in full, here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie