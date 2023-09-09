Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Orla O'Dwyer nailed an early goal.
# WOMEN DOWN UNDER
O'Dwyer and McLaughlin impress in AFLW wins for Lions and Suns
Two huge one-sided wins for Irish women in action.
55 minutes ago

ORLA O’DWYER’S BRISBANE Lions women’s team are off the mark in their AFLW campaign after thumping Port Adelaide, 76-26.

Played at the Alberton Oval on Saturday, O’Dwyer was playing a midfield offside role and instrumental in building their 39-8 half-time lead before the inevitable tail-off, nailing a goal with one of their first attacks off her left foot.

Playing in just her second AFLW game, Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin proved to be a human highlights reel for Gold Coast Suns against West Cost Eagles as they marched to a huge 73-point victory at Heritage Bank Stadium, 99-26.

At one stage McLaughlin took off on a mazy run, using a Gaelic football style hop twice to evade defenders and drawing an exclaimed, “What confidence” from the matchday commentator, to cap an impressive opening couple of games as she finds her way into the team.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
