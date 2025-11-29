Piastri edges out teammate Norris to take pole at Qatar Grand Prix as title hunt heats up

OSCAR PIASTRI GRABBED pole position for the penultimate race of the Formula One season when he edged team-mate and title rival Lando Norris as time expired in Saturday’s qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Piastri had cut Norris’s lead in the championship to 22 points by winning the sprint race earlier in the day. Max Verstappen, the only other driver who could win the title, qualified fourth.

