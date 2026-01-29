Hibernian confirm signing of Elding from Sligo Rovers

HIBERNIAN HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of striker Owen Elding from Sligo Rovers.

The 19-year-old has signed from Sligo Rovers, joining the Scottish Premiership side on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The fee has been undisclosed but The42 understands that a high six-figure fee is on the cards up front for the striker, and when add-ons are factored in, the value of the deal could be closer to the seven-figure mark.

Elding impressed last season as he netted 12 times for Sligo Rovers and his form secured him the PFAI Young Player of the Year honour.

We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of exciting young striker Owen Elding! 🥬



The forward joins the Hibees from Irish side Sligo Rovers on a four-and-a-half year deal!



Welcome to Hibs, Owen! 💚



🔗 https://t.co/zSnRrKNDvb pic.twitter.com/4ohOWzLeE2 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 29, 2026

Elding’s long-term contract will keep him at the club until summer 2030.

“Owen is a really exciting player who has demonstrated his ability to score plenty of goals at a competitive level at a very young age,” said Hibernian head coach David Gray.

“During his time in Ireland, he has proved he is capable of scoring all kinds of goals and brings with him a range of fantastic attributes and a strong physical presence up front.

“He has a full pre-season under his belt, he’s got a positive, hard-working attitude and I am looking forward to working with him going forward.”