Owen Elding. Alamy Stock Photo
Hibernian confirm signing of Elding from Sligo Rovers

The 19-year-old joins the Scottish Premiership side on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
1.33pm, 29 Jan 2026

HIBERNIAN HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of striker Owen Elding from Sligo Rovers.

The fee has been undisclosed but The42 understands that a high six-figure fee is on the cards up front for the striker, and when add-ons are factored in, the value of the deal could be closer to the seven-figure mark.

Elding impressed last season as he netted 12 times for Sligo Rovers and his form secured him the PFAI Young Player of the Year honour.

Elding’s long-term contract will keep him at the club until summer 2030.

“Owen is a really exciting player who has demonstrated his ability to score plenty of goals at a competitive level at a very young age,” said Hibernian head coach David Gray.

“During his time in Ireland, he has proved he is capable of scoring all kinds of goals and brings with him a range of fantastic attributes and a strong physical presence up front.

“He has a full pre-season under his belt, he’s got a positive, hard-working attitude and I am looking forward to working with him going forward.”

