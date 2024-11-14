Paddy Tally ratified as Derry manager search comes to an end

PADDY TALLY’S APPOINTMENT as the new Derry senior football manager has been ratified at a county board meeting.

The Tyrone native takes the helm following a 129-day search to replace Mickey Harte, who lasted one year in the role.

Tally arrives on a three-year term, with Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn in his backroom team.

Advertisement

Delegates at tonight’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire have ratified our 2025 Management teams.https://t.co/mRA1CLOpQg — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) November 14, 2024

Tally has spent the past three years as head coach with Kerry and was announced in September as taking up the position of performance coach with the Kingdom in 2025. Jack O’Connor now has a vacancy to fill.

Tally’s previous inter-county management experience came during a three-year spell as Down manager, which ended in 2021, but his CV features a lengthy coaching background.

He was a coach on Harte’s backroom team for the 2003 All-Ireland success and part of the set-up when Down reached the final in 2010.

He worked with Galway and later Kerry, who won the 2022 All-Ireland in his first year involved.

As a manager, he led St Mary’s University, Belfast, to a shock Sigerson Cup victory in 2017 against a star-studded UCD team.

He takes over a Derry side that made the 2022 and ’23 All-Ireland semi-finals and won the National Football League Division 1 title this year but fell well short in a turbulent championship campaign.