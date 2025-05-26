Pádraig Harrington finishes tied for second at Senior PGA Championship

IRELAND’S PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON fell agonisingly short at the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday.

Harrington finished tied for second, one shot behind winner Angel Cabrera at Congressional Country Club in Maryland.

Advertisement

The Dubliner was on track for victory when he went two shots clear through 14 holes, but a double bogey on the 15th and a bogey on the 18th opened the door for Cabrera.

The Argentine capitalised, winning his second senior major in a week after The Tradition in Alabama.

You can view the leaderboard here>

Cabrera’s final round of 69 left him eight-under for the tournament.

Harrington shared second place with Thomas Bjorn, signing off with a 68 after rounds of 71, 69 and 73 respectively.

It’s more Senior PGA Championship disappointment for the three-time Major winner: he lost to Steve Stricker in a play-off two years ago.

Darren Clarke, meanwhile, finished in a three-way tie for 11th alongside Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and YE Yang of South Korea, on three-under overall after a final round of 68.