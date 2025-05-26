Advertisement
More Stories
Pádraig Harrington (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeNear miss

Pádraig Harrington finishes tied for second at Senior PGA Championship

The Dubliner was a shot behind winner Angel Cabrera in Maryland.
8.49am, 26 May 2025

IRELAND’S PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON fell agonisingly short at the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday.

Harrington finished tied for second, one shot behind winner Angel Cabrera at Congressional Country Club in Maryland.

The Dubliner was on track for victory when he went two shots clear through 14 holes, but a double bogey on the 15th and a bogey on the 18th opened the door for Cabrera.

The Argentine capitalised, winning his second senior major in a week after The Tradition in Alabama.

  • You can view the leaderboard here>

Cabrera’s final round of 69 left him eight-under for the tournament. 

Harrington shared second place with Thomas Bjorn, signing off with a 68 after rounds of 71, 69 and 73 respectively.

It’s more Senior PGA Championship disappointment for the three-time Major winner: he lost to Steve Stricker in a play-off two years ago. 

Darren Clarke, meanwhile, finished in a three-way tie for 11th alongside Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and YE Yang of South Korea, on three-under overall after a final round of 68.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie