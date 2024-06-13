Comerford and Streimikyte lead the way for Team Ireland in Paris

IRISH PARLAYMPIANS ORLA Comerford and Greta Streimikyte won their respective races at the 2024 Handisport Open in Paris today.

Comerford powered to victory in the 100m T13, clocking a time of 12.18 with a -2.1 headwind at Stade Charléty.

“Mixed bag,” the Raheny Shamrocks sprinter reflected afterwards. “I’m happy to come away with the win but not terribly happy with the time, but there was a headwind and plenty of fast times to come hopefully over the next few races.”

Comerford, who will compete again at the Troyes Aube International Athletics Meeting on Sunday having enjoyed a rich vein of form recently, set the tone for Team Ireland with a first-place finish as the first athlete up.

Streimikyte later followed suit with a comfortable win in the 1500m T13. She cruised home in a season’s best time of 4:39.21, with the next athlete almost 54 seconds behind.

Meanwhile, Alex Lee finished fourth in the 100m T62/T64 in a time of 11.89 with a -0.7 headwind. He will compete in his favoured event, the 200m T64, tomorrow.

Lana Sutton made a superb international debut, placing second in the 100m T37/38 in a time of 13.19 with a -1.1 headwind, while Aaron Shorten finished strong to take fourth in the 1500m T20.

Having hit a high performance standard for the Paralympics later this summer, Sutton returns to action in the Long Jump T37/38 tomorrow.

Mary Fitzgerald (F40 Shot Put) and Cathal Ryan (400m T46/47) are also in Friday action.

The Handisport Open is the final competition before the Paralympic qualification window closes on 16 June, and continues Ireland’s athletics success after a glittering few days at the European Championships in Rome.